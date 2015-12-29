2 Turkish journalists freed from jail pending trial for 'inciting violence'

A Turkish court has released two editors of an opposition political weekly from jail pending the outcome of their trial for inciting violence by suggesting on the magazine's front page that the country's November elections would mark the start of a civil war.

Nokta magazine's editor-in-chief Cevher Guven and news editor Murat Capan were freed Tuesday, during the first hearing of their trial.

They were arrested in November as part of a crackdown on media and journalists critical of the government.

The Committee to Protect Journalists this month expressed special concern about Turkey where it said the number of jailed journalists had doubled in the past year.

Mohammed Rasool, a news assistant who was detained along with two British journalists in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast, remains jailed since late August.