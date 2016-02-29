2 hikers die in snow storm in eastern Spain

Emergency services in Spain say they have found the bodies of two female hikers who got caught in a snow storm while walking in a mountain area in the eastern part of the country.

The regional government of Valencia said the two women were found late Sunday in the Tinenca de Benifassa mountain area. A man who had been with the two women was rescued alive and taken to a nearby hospital.

The regional government said the three, aged between 45-50 years, had set out walking on Saturday morning but got into difficulty later in the day and rang the emergency services seeking help.

Emergency services said the bad weather made the search difficult.