2 Gaza rockets explode in Israeli towns

The Israeli military says two rockets fired from Gaza have exploded in Israeli towns. No one was hurt, but there was some damage.

The attacks came a few minutes apart late Monday. One rocket hit Netivot, 9 miles (14 kilometers) east of Gaza, and the second exploded in Ofakim, 15 miles (25 kilometers) from Gaza.

The military says the range indicates the rockets were Grads. Israel charges that Iran supplies Gaza militants with Grads.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Few Grads have been fired since Israel's punishing invasion of Gaza two years ago to try to stop rocket fire. Hundreds of smaller rockets have been aimed at border communities.

Rocket fire usually draws retaliatory Israeli airstrikes at Gaza militant facilities or smuggling tunnels.