Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

2 dead after German train crashes into group of people

The victims in Germany were working on the tracks when the train collided into them

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two people were killed and several experienced a psychologically damaging shock in a train accident near the western German city of Cologne on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.

The train apparently crashed into a group of people who were working on the tracks close to the town of Huerth. Emergency personnel, police and psychologists were at the scene and the route was closed to further train traffic.

2 DEAD AFTER PLANE CRASHES IN GULF OF MEXICO SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM VENICE, FLORIDA

Rescue teams

Rescue workers attend to the scene of a fatal train accident near Huerth, Germany, on May 4, 2023.  (Sebastian Klemm/dpa via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Five people experienced psychological trauma, because they witnessed two of their colleagues being hit and killed, dpa reported.