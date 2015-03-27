2 arrested in Australia after wrestling python outside McDonald's; snake stolen from pet shop

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two men were arrested after bewildered diners at a McDonald's spotted them wrestling a 5-foot (1.5 meter) python named Boris in the restaurant parking lot, police said Thursday.

Victoria state police say the men stole the 8-year-old black-headed python and a lizard from a pet shop on Wednesday. They then brought the snake to the McDonald's parking lot, where they began wrestling with it in front of puzzled customers, police said.

The men, aged 22 and 24, were arrested and charged with burglary and theft. Police didn't release their names.

"In all honesty, it's just a case of dumb and dumber," Detective Sgt. Andrew Beams told Australian Broadcasting Corp. "Anyone who gets out there with a one-and-a-half meter python in a McDonald's car park — they're pretty dumb."

The snake was returned to a relieved Jodie Graham, owner of the Totally Reptiles pet shop. The lizard is still missing.

"He was a bit cold and stressed so I have him in the tank warming up," she said. "I am just glad to get him back."

Black-headed pythons are native to northern Australia. They are not venomous, and aren't likely to bite unless they're hunting prey.