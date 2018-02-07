2 Afghan generals fired, to stand trial over academy assault

An Afghan official says two generals and five other army officers have been fired and charged with negligence in connection with last week's deadly assault on a military academy in which 11 soldiers were killed.

Defense ministry spokesman Daulat Waziri said Wednesday the seven officers will be tried in a military court on charges of negligence. He did not offer further details.

Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate claimed the Jan. 29 attack in Kabul that also wounded 16 soldiers.

Separately, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said five civilians have been arrested in connection with attacks in the capital, one on Jan. 21 against a hotel that killed 44 people and another on Jan. 27 in which a bomb carried in an ambulance exploded, killing 103.