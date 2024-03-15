Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION

16 dead, including 4 children, after migrant boat sinks off the coast of Turkey

4 migrants were rescued and admitted to the hospital while search and rescue operations continue

Reuters
At least 16 people drowned, including four children, when a rubber boat carrying migrants sank off Turkey's northwest province of Canakkale, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

Canakkale Governor Ilhami Aktas told Anadolu that four migrants were rescued and admitted to hospital early on Friday, while search and rescue operations continued, involving ten coastguard boats, 2 helicopters, marine police, Turkey's Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) and National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE).

It was not immediately clear how many migrants were on the boat, the governor told Anadolu.

turkey military ship

A rubber boat carrying 16 people sank Friday off Turkey's province of Canakkale. Pictured: A view from the Nusret 2023 Invitation Military Drill held at the Gulf of Saros in Canakkale, Turkey, on Dec. 5, 2023.  (Sergen Sezgin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

