A suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday at a Shiite Muslim religious hall in north Baghdad, killing at least 15 people, security officials said, the latest in a surge in nationwide violence.

The blast took place shortly after midday prayers in the Habib ibn al-Mudhaher Hussainiyah in the capital's Qahira neighbourhood, the interior ministry and police sources said.

At least 30 people were wounded in the attack.