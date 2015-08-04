14 illegal gold miners buried in Liberia after landslide; presumed dead

State radio in Liberia says 14 men illegally mining for gold in Liberia's west fell victim to a landslide. They were trapped under rubble and are presumed dead.

It says the miners, all from Sierra Leone, had reportedly dug a deep hole near Liberia's border with their country and were buried in a landslide. The radio reported the incident in the remote area occurred last week, and it took time for word to reach the capital, Monrovia

Hundreds of people from Sierra Leone cross the border into Liberia to illegally mine in the mineral-rich Gola Konneh District.

Liberian authorities have not been able to put a halt to illegal mineral mining, especially in remote border regions.