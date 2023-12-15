Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spain

14 airport workers arrested in Spain after allegedly stealing $2 million in luggage items

The thefts occurred during baggage loading, Spanish law enforcement officials say

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fourteen workers at one of Spain's main airports for tourists were arrested on suspicion of stealing items from checked-in luggage, police said Friday.

Police seized allegedly stolen items worth almost $2.2 million, including around $14,000 in cash, from the group of employees at the largest airport in Tenerife, in Spain’s Canary Islands, a statement said. Another 20 airport employees are under investigation in the same case.

The Tenerife South airport handles about 11 million passengers a year, most of them European tourists seeking the pleasant climate of the islands off the coast of northwest Africa..

SPANISH POLICE DETAIN 2 FOREIGN NATIONALS FOR SMUGGLING MILITARY EQUIPMENT TO RUSSIA

The investigation began after an increase in passenger complaints about items missing from their luggage, the police statement said.

Stolen items

Items stolen from suitcases are displayed on the Canary island of Tenerife, Spain. Spanish police say they have arrested 14 workers at one of the country's main tourist airports on suspicion of stealing items from checked-in luggage. (Guardia Civil via AP)

The thefts occurred as baggage was being placed in the aircrafts’ hold, police said. Inside the hold, the alleged thieves forced open suitcases, took out valuables and shut them again.

2 ARRESTED IN SERBIA SUSPECTED OF SMUGGLING CUBANS TO SPAIN AS PART OF INTERNATIONAL CRIME GROUP

Authorities seized 29 luxury wristwatches, 120 items of jewelry, 22 high-end cellphones and assorted electronic devices. The suspects had sold many other items online or in local stores, police believe.