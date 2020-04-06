Italian woman, 104, latest to survive coronavirus infection

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 104-year-old woman has recovered after being sickened by the coronavirus, according to a report out of Italy.

Ada Zanusso’s survival story was reported Saturday in La Repubblica.

She lived in a nursing home in Lessona where 20 other residents died of the virus — making her recovery even more remarkable, according to the paper.

Tests in March confirmed her coronavirus infection after she became severely ill.

Zanusso said she can’t wait to see her family, whom she hasn't been able to see because of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the paper.

“She already gets out of bed and sits in a chair and she has lost none of her lucidity and intelligence,” her doctor, Carla Furno Marchese, told the paper. “Her recovery is a great joy and a reward for all those who have cared for her in these difficult days."

There have been other very old COVID-19 survivors.

In Oregon, a World War II veteran celebrated his 104th birthday last week after battling the virus and recovering.

Bill Lapschies was among 15 residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Portland who tested positive for the illness. Two of those sickened died.