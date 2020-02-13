Expand / Collapse search
Wintry and rainy weather across East, cold on the way

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Snow, freezing rain, rain ends by early afternoon for most.

A system moving across the eastern U.S. will spread more rain, freezing rain, sleet, and far interior Northeast snow. Flash flood watches and warnings are up where more rain lands on saturated ground.  Much colder air has already moved into the Midwest and Great Lakes, where dangerous wind chills are spreading south and east.  This cold air moderates somewhat, but reaches the East Coast Friday, lasting into Saturday.

Another storm moves into the Northwest bringing coastal rain and mountain snow to the region.

