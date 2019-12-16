Winter storm to spread snow, sleet and rain from Central Plains to Northeast
A winter storm will track from the Lower Mississippi River Valley toward the Appalachians today, spreading a swath of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Tuesday. Some flash flooding and severe storms, including tornadoes are possible across the Southeast and Gulf Coast.
A new system moves into the West from the Pacific on Tuesday, bringing a new round of rain and snow to the region.