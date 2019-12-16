Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Published

Winter storm to spread snow, sleet and rain from Central Plains to Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
A winter storm will track from the Lower Mississippi River Valley toward the Appalachians today, spreading a swath of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Tuesday.  Some flash flooding and severe storms, including tornadoes are possible across the Southeast and Gulf Coast.

A new system moves into the West from the Pacific on Tuesday, bringing a new round of rain and snow to the region.

