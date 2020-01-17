Winter storm to spread from Plains to Northeast through weekend

A winter storm will spread from Plains to Northeast through the weekend. Heaviest snow to fall across Midwest through Saturday.

Snow and possible blizzard conditions will develop later today through Saturday from the Northern Plains to the Upper Midwest. Winter storm warnings are in effect as 6-12 inches is expected.

Rain/snow/icy mix will spread into the Northeast on Saturday, lasting into early Sunday morning, but accumulations will be lighter than the Midwest. Colder air will spread across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Midwest in the wake of this winter storm, remaining cold into next week.