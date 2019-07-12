Tropical Storm Barry begins to thrash Louisiana coast, evacuations ordered

Wind and rain started to lash Louisiana’s Gulf Coast early Friday as residents prepare for what’s expected to be the area’s first hurricane of the season.

President Trump declared a state of emergency in Louisiana Thursday evening, authorizing federal disaster relief efforts for Tropical Storm Barry.

PRESIDENT TRUMP DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN LOUISIANA, SENDS FEDERAL ASSISTANCE AHEAD OF TROPICAL STORM BARRY

A hurricane warning was in effect along the Louisiana coast, and forecasters said the storm could make landfall as a hurricane by early Saturday.

The storm's rains are expected to pose a severe test of New Orleans' improved post-Katrina flood defenses. Barry is forecast to bring more than a foot and a half of rain to parts of the state as it moves slowly inland.

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said pockets of Louisiana could have as much as 25 inches of rain.

"So here's the takeaway: Dangerous situation," he said during an online presentation Thursday. "That kind of rainfall in this system could cause flash flooding, cause ponding of water."

National Guard troops and rescue crews were stationed around the state with boats and high-water vehicles. Helicopters were also on standby, and supplies including drinking water and blankets were ready for distribution, the Guard said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned that the storm's blow could form a dangerous combination with the already-high Mississippi River, which has been swelled by heavy rain and snowmelt upriver this spring.

"There are three ways that Louisiana can flood: storm surge, high rivers and rain," Edwards said. "We're going to have all three."

He said authorities do not expect the Mississippi River to spill over its levees but cautioned that a change in the storm's direction or intensity could alter that.

As of early Friday, Barry was about 80 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi, with winds around 50 mph.

Louisiana's low-lying southeastern tip was expected to take the first hit, and many had heeded evacuation orders affecting 10,000 people in Plaquemines Parish, leaving communities largely empty by Thursday afternoon.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the last to leave the town of Phoenix was 65-year-old Clarence Brocks and his family. The Plaquemines Parish native has evacuated many times and had to rebuild after Katrina wiped out his home. But he said that he wouldn't want to live anywhere else, despite the yearly threat of hurricanes.

"I was born and raised here. This is all I know," the Air Force veteran said. "I've been all over the world and guess where I want to be at? Right here."

The Associated Press and Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.