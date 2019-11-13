Expand / Collapse search
Unseasonal arctic air shatters low temperature records; fire danger concerns return to Southern California

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Temperatures that feel like the middle of January will be 20-30 degrees below average for two-thirds of the country today.  Many record lows were shattered last night and today. Starting tomorrow, things will moderate to more seasonal average and a look into next week, much of the country will feel above average.

Snow will continue over the Great Lakes after record-setting totals yesterday.

And persistent warm, dry weather across the West will once again bring fire danger concerns for Southern California.

