The Weather Front
Published

Two rain storms to combine into one off Northeast coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Two storms will combine into one off the Northeast coast today bringing windy conditions, rain and some limited snow for some spots.

A nice warm-up is underway across the Midwest this weekend and a system moving into the Northwest will bring rain along the coast and snow for the mountains.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC).