Two rain storms to combine into one off Northeast coast

Two storms will combine into one off the Northeast coast today bringing windy conditions, rain and some limited snow for some spots.
A nice warm-up is underway across the Midwest this weekend and a system moving into the Northwest will bring rain along the coast and snow for the mountains.
