Tropical Storm Beta’s remnants still drenching the US

Flash flooding is possible in parts of the Southeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Heavy rain from what was once Tropical Storm Beta is still drenching parts of the Southeast on Friday.

Flash flooding will be possible, especially across the Carolinas. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Mid-Atlantic before the system finally weakens and moves offshore.

Flash flooding is possible in the Southeast today. (Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms with isolated severe weather also will be possible over the Great Lakes.

Much needed moisture and cooler weather are moving into the Pacific Northwest.

The national forecast for Friday, Sept. 25. (Fox News)

But fire danger is ongoing over the Central Rockies as well as parts of Utah and Arizona.

Levels of wildfire risk in the U.S. (Fox News)

Hot temperatures are persisting in the southern and central Plains. Record highs will be possible over the Midwest this weekend with temperatures 10-15 degrees above average.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.