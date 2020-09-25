Tropical Storm Beta’s remnants still drenching the US

Heavy rain from what was once Tropical Storm Beta is still drenching parts of the Southeast on Friday.

Flash flooding will be possible, especially across the Carolinas. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Mid-Atlantic before the system finally weakens and moves offshore.

Showers and thunderstorms with isolated severe weather also will be possible over the Great Lakes.

Much needed moisture and cooler weather are moving into the Pacific Northwest.

But fire danger is ongoing over the Central Rockies as well as parts of Utah and Arizona.

Hot temperatures are persisting in the southern and central Plains. Record highs will be possible over the Midwest this weekend with temperatures 10-15 degrees above average.