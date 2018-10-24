Heavy rain to Texas & the Florida panhandle, potential snow across the interior Northeast

Tropical moisture from the what’s left of Willa will combine with a boundary across the South and Gulf Coast bringing locally heavy rain to areas from Texas to the Florida panhandle. Not good news for areas hit hard from weeks of flooding and Hurricane Michael.

A trough over the Great Lakes and Northeast will keep temperatures below average this week, setting up an area of low pressure to form near the East Coast this weekend.

This will primarily be a rain and wind event for most, but some snow is possible across the interior Northeast.

We’ll keep you posted on timing, strength and track of the Coastal storm over the next few days.