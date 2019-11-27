Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Thanksgiving travel headaches continue with two strong storms impacting millions

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Wednesday, November 27Video

National forecast for Wednesday, November 27

Janice Dean has your Thanksgiving travel FoxCast.

Travel headaches continue across the U.S with two strong storms impacting millions of people. The system that brought snow, rain and wind across the Plains will spread mainly rain showers along the East Coast with lingering snow across the Upper Midwest.

Meanwhile, an incredibly large and powerful storm moving into the West will bring rain and several feet of snow over the coming days.  Rain at lower elevations including Southern California will likely cause numerous delays.

And wind is likely to be a factor for large balloons Thursday morning in the Thanksgiving parade.  Forecast sustained winds of 20-25mph and gusts closer to 35-40mph would meet or exceed balloon-flying thresholds for safety issues.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.