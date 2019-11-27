Thanksgiving travel headaches continue with two strong storms impacting millions

Travel headaches continue across the U.S with two strong storms impacting millions of people. The system that brought snow, rain and wind across the Plains will spread mainly rain showers along the East Coast with lingering snow across the Upper Midwest.

Meanwhile, an incredibly large and powerful storm moving into the West will bring rain and several feet of snow over the coming days. Rain at lower elevations including Southern California will likely cause numerous delays.

And wind is likely to be a factor for large balloons Thursday morning in the Thanksgiving parade. Forecast sustained winds of 20-25mph and gusts closer to 35-40mph would meet or exceed balloon-flying thresholds for safety issues.