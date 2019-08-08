Strong storms threaten interior Northeast; heat grips Southern Plains

Strong storms and flash flooding are possible today from the Ohio River Valley into the interior Northeast.
Heat advisories remain posted across portions of the Southern Plains and Southern Mississippi River Valley as heat indices will once again reach 100-110 degrees this afternoon.
