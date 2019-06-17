Strong storms possible across Mid-Atlantic, High Plains

Strong storms are possible across two areas later today, across the Mid-Atlantic and the High Plains. Hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.
An unsettled pattern all week will keep heavy rain and downpours possible from the Mississippi River Valley to the East Coast.
