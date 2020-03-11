Slow-moving system to bring several days of heavy rain across Southwest
A slow-moving system will bring several days of heavy rain across the Southwest. Flooding and some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible over parts of Southern California and Arizona through Friday.
A front stationed across the Central U.S. could also bring severe weather to parts of the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley including large hail and damaging winds.
Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average over parts of the Plains.