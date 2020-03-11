Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Slow-moving system to bring several days of heavy rain across Southwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

A slow-moving system will bring several days of heavy rain across the Southwest. Flooding and some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible over parts of Southern California and Arizona through Friday.

A front stationed across the Central U.S. could also bring severe weather to parts of the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley including large hail and damaging winds.

Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average over parts of the Plains.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.