Showers, thunderstorms to stretch from deep South to Northeast
Showers and thunderstorms will fire up along a frontal boundary stretching from the Deep South to the Northeast today and tomorrow.
Some of the storms across the South could bring strong to severe weather and flooding rainfall. Some of these regions include super Tuesday primary day states, so be alert of all watches and warnings if you are going to be travelling.
Rain and mountain snow will move into the Northwest and light snow will be possible across the Midwest and Great Lakes.