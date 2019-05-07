Severe weather threat continues across the Plains

The severe weather and heavy rain threat continues across the Plains today, with strong storms possible across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles as well as western Oklahoma into southern Kansas.

On Wednesday, the threat expands from North Texas and much of Oklahoma eastward into the Mississippi River Valley.

On Thursday, the threat continues shifting eastward, stretching from the Mississippi River Valley into the Ohio River Valley. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding are possible.