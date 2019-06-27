Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Severe thunderstorms possible from Northern Rockies to Great Lakes; summertime heat settles in

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Strong to severe thunderstorms along with heavy rain and flooding will be possible from the Northern Rockies to the Great Lakes.  Damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threat.

Summertime heat settles into much of the country with temperatures 5-10 degrees above average.  Temperatures over Northern California and the Northwest will be 10-20 degrees below average. Strong winds and dry thunderstorms will keep the fire weather threats elevated to critical across the Great Basin.

Tropical storm Alvin in the Pacific will continue to move away from land eventually weakening by the weekend or early next week.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.