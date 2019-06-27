Severe thunderstorms possible from Northern Rockies to Great Lakes; summertime heat settles in

Strong to severe thunderstorms along with heavy rain and flooding will be possible from the Northern Rockies to the Great Lakes. Damaging winds and large hail will be the biggest threat.

Summertime heat settles into much of the country with temperatures 5-10 degrees above average. Temperatures over Northern California and the Northwest will be 10-20 degrees below average. Strong winds and dry thunderstorms will keep the fire weather threats elevated to critical across the Great Basin.

Tropical storm Alvin in the Pacific will continue to move away from land eventually weakening by the weekend or early next week.