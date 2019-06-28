Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Published

Severe storm threat moves east; summertime heat continues

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Strong to severe thunderstorms with the possibility for large hail and damaging winds will move through the northern Plains into the Upper MS Valley and western Great Lakes. Tomorrow the threat will move into the Northeast.

The summertime heat continues over the central Plains/Upper Midwest and the East while the Northwest remains cooler than average.

Breezy conditions along with low humidity will bring fire weather danger to the Four Corners and Great Basin.

Tropical storm Alvin in the Pacific will start to weaken this weekend and move further out into the ocean

