The Weather Front
Published

Quick rounds of snow hit Great Lakes, Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
A couple of quick rounds of snow for the Great Lakes and Northeast today and tomorrow.  Totals should be generally light with exception to parts of the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, a system moving in from the South will bring rain and light snow to parts of the Midatlantic and Northeast Tuesday.

The Northwest remains unsettled with several rounds of heavy rain across the coastal areas and several feet of snow across the Cascades and the Northern Rockies.

As far as temperatures go, much of the U.S. has near to above-average numbers over the next few days.

