The Weather Front
Published

Northwest getting slammed with several storms; forecast looks clear for Super Bowl in Miami

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
The Northwest is getting slammed with several storms from the Pacific this week with heavy rain with the risk of flooding along the coast and then mountain snow piling up over the Cascades and Rockies.

Heavy snow will also move into the south-central Rockies.  Some of this energy will travel across the country bringing wet weather and a wintry mix this week.

Lake effect snow is also in the forecast today downwind of the Great Lakes.

A look ahead to the Superbowl for folks heading to Miami, the best chance of rain will be Saturday, but Sunday skies should be clear with comfortable temperatures game time.

