Northeast gets quieter day with exit of winter storm that brought over 2 feet of snow
The Northeast will have a quieter day today as the winter storm that brought over 2 feet of snow is out of the way, however, a shot of cold air dropping in from Canada will trigger bands of lake effect snow especially across Lake Erie and Ontario.
Across the West, a new storm will move in bringing heavy rain over the lower elevations and heavy mountain snow over parts of central and southern California pushing into the four corners today and tomorrow.