Moisture from Barry's remnants remains; heat set to build from Plains to East

A general 1-2 inches of rain is possible today across the Tennessee and Ohio River Valley as moisture from Barry’s remnants remains over these regions.

In Barry’s wake, heat is set to build from the Plains to the East this week. Heat advisories and watches are already posted across the Plains and Midwest.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect across the Desert Southwest into portions of Southern California as very hot temperatures continue into midweek.