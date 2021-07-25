Michigan suspected tornado rips roof off business, causes other damage

A suspected tornado that hit Michigan left a torrent of damage in its wake Saturday evening, reportedly knocking down trees and power lines, damaging homes and ripping the roof off of at least one business.

Armada, Michigan, resident Sondra VanCamp posted photos and videos of the extensive damage centered in the town.

"We are okay and very lucky. Here is all the damage I can get to, there is much more. It’s so surreal," she wrote.

"The whole top of this building is gone," she said in a video she took of a ripped-apart business.

The business was closed at the time and no one was inside, WXYZ-TV Detroit reporter Brett Kast tweeted.

No injuries were immediately reported in the storms, according to FOX 2 of Detroit.

Other images shared on social media from Michigan gave an idea of the weather's impact.

Thousands were temporarily left without power, FOX 2 in Detroit reported.

"We just checked on all the neighbors and everybody is OK," Armada resident Carrie Cercone told The Detroit News. "Our house and our yard are definitely not. Our fence is gone. Our son’s playset is gone. Our pool is gone. We just put it up."

Officials reported seeing a funnel cloud, WDIV-TV in Detroit reported but the National Weather Service will determine on Sunday if it was, in fact, a tornado, according to FOX 2.

Tornado warnings were issued in several counties in Michigan, including Armada’s Macomb County, on Saturday but all had expired by Sunday morning, according to WDIV.