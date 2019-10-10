Large wintry storm spreading multiple hazards from Rockies into Northern Plains

A large wintry storm is spreading multiple hazards from the Rockies into the Northern Plains. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across the region, with upwards of 2+ feet of snow possible across portions of the Dakotas by Saturday morning. Gusty winds will also create whiteout conditions across the region.Temperatures will also be much colder today compared to yesterday for many along the Front Range and Plains.

A coastal low offshore from the Northeast will continue spreading rain, wind, and coastal flooring to both the Northeast and especially eastern New England through Friday.

Critical to extreme wildfire conditions continue today across both Northern and Southern California as low humidity and gusty winds remain through Friday.