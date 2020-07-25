Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in Texas

Hurricane Hanna made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast Saturday afternoon causing wind gusts, a storm surge and flooding.

The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season made landfall on Padre Island, about 33 miles south of Corpus Christi, according to The Associated Press.

Local officials asked residents to stay in their homes in an attempt to ride out the storm, as meteorologists expect severe flash flooding.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said Saturday that he saw residents stocking up on supplies but warned others to stay where they are, in preparation for the storm.

“We’ve been staying at home for five months because of the corona[virus]," he told The AP. "Staying home doesn’t sound real popular, but right now this is a real important matter."

Forecasters said Hanna could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night, with isolated totals of 18 inches, along with coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

As of Saturday evening, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

