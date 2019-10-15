Heavy rain to move into Deep South; coastal system to target New England with rain, wind

Heavy rain will move into the Deep South as a frontal boundary hangs out over the Gulf Coast.

Meanwhile, a separate system pushing across the Midwest will bring showers and thunderstorms pushing east. Both of these systems will combine and form a coastal system Wednesday into Thursday with rain and strong winds depending on the exact track of the storm. At this point, New England should be prepared for the worst of the rain and the wind, and there could be serious travel delays and cancellations.

Meanwhile, below-average temperatures continue across the Northern Plains while temperatures warm up across the West.

The next storm moving into the Northwest will bring the risk of heavy rain and mountain snow over the next few days.