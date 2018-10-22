Heavy rain for Texas and the Gulf Coast, potential Nor'easter this weekend

Another active week for Texas and the Gulf Coast with more heavy rain in the forecast courtesy of a front and abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the remnants of Hurricane WIlla that will stream into the Southwest and Texas starting tomorrow.

Parts of Florida including the Panhandle will see the threat for rain later this week, and we're also going to watch for the potential of a Nor'easter this weekend for parts of the Northeast.

Meanwhile, temperatures remain below normal for much of the eastern and Central U.S while most of the West will feel above average temperatures and dry conditions.