Heavy rain floods Texas, scattered rain throughout Northeast and fire danger in California
More heavy rain is expected over flood weary Texas today.
The threat for rain will shift towards west and south Texas this weekend.
Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms will pop up along a front that extends from the Northeast down into the Lower Mississippi Valley.
Temperatures remain below average for much of the East while warmer weather is the story across the West.
Because of the warm weather, low humidity and breezy conditions, fire weather is critical for southern California.