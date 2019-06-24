Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and tornadoes possible from Southeast to Ohio River Valley

Fox News
Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Scattered strong storms will develop today from the Southeast through the Appalachians and the eastern Ohio River Valley.  Large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and a few tornadoes are possible.

More snow will be possible across the northern Rockies today.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet this week, while a disturbance in the East Pacific south of Mexico may develop over the next few days, but will remain away from land.