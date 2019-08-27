Dorian could become hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Dorian is crossing through the Lesser Antilles this morning, with gradual additional strengthening expected over the next 36-48 hours. Dorian could become a hurricane Wednesday as it nears Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Tropical storm conditions will impact southwestern Puerto Rico late tonight into Wednesday.

On Thursday morning the center of Dorian is forecast to be near the Dominican Republic. The mountainous terrain and more hostile atmosphere should cause significant disruption and weaken Dorian as it enters the Bahamas later Thursday into Friday.

The Bahamas are likely to see tropical storm conditions Friday into Saturday, with Dorian possibly reorganizing during this timeframe. Any potential U.S. impacts should become more apparent late this week- dependent on the level of disruption Dorian experiences on Thursday.

Tropical Depression Six formed yesterday midway between the East Coast and Bermuda. The poorly organized system’s only impact on along the East Coast will be increased surf and rip current threat this week.

Excessive Heat Warnings are posted across portions of the Southern Plains, Southwest and West through midweek as hot temperatures persist.