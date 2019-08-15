Dangerous heat wave expands in Southwest; severe storms possible in Plains
The dangerous excessive heat wave is expanding from the Desert Southwest and California into the Four Corners region, and the high heat and humidity continue over parts of the Gulf Coast states and Southeast.
Meanwhile, strong to severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds are possible in the north-central Plains with flooding possible in the central Plains and parts of Florida.
Thunderstorms could also break out over parts of the southeast and the Ohio Valley.