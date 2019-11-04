Colder arctic air set to move into much of the country

Much colder arctic air is set to move into much of the country over the next week or so with the chance of a first snow for many. Temperatures will be 10-30 degrees below average as we head into the weekend.

For now, we’ve got light snow across the Northern Plains, Great Lakes and Midwest. Meanwhile, scattered showers will flare up along a front stationed over the southeast and parts of Florida.

Meanwhile, an area of high pressure and cold temperatures will trap pollution and spread poor air quality across the Northwest. Air stagnation advisories are posted for the next few days.