Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front
Published

Cold front moves east with heavy rain

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
close
National forecast for Friday, November 22Video

National forecast for Friday, November 22

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A cold front and associated area of low pressure will bring the potential for heavy rain from the South Central U.S. towards the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and eventually the Northeast later this weekend.  Some snow will also be possible behind the front where colder air has settled in.

We are expecting an active Thanksgiving travel week with several storms bringing a wide range of weather issues and possible delays so stay informed of your local weather especially if you are on the road or in the air.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.