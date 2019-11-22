Cold front moves east with heavy rain
A cold front and associated area of low pressure will bring the potential for heavy rain from the South Central U.S. towards the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and eventually the Northeast later this weekend. Some snow will also be possible behind the front where colder air has settled in.
We are expecting an active Thanksgiving travel week with several storms bringing a wide range of weather issues and possible delays so stay informed of your local weather especially if you are on the road or in the air.