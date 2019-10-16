Coastal storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Northeast

A coastal storm developing across the Mid Atlantic will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Northeast today through Thursday.

Upwards of 2-3+ inches of rain could fall with this storm, especially from eastern New York to southern Maine. Localized flash flooding is possible along with strong winds that could cause tree damage and power outages.

Critical fire danger will be ongoing over the Great Basin and Central Rockies with warm, dry and breezy conditions.

Heavy rain and mountain snow will move into the Northwest over the next few days.