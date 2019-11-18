Coastal storm to bring gusty winds, heavy rain, snow to parts of New England
A coastal storm will bring gusty winds, heavy rain and snow on the backside of the system for parts of New England. Most of the worst impacts will remain offshore as the system moves north and east.
Heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible over parts of Arizona, and the Northwest will see rain and mountain snow.
Another day of elevated critical fire weather danger for southern Calfornia with dry, breezy warm conditions.