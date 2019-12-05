Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front
Clipper system brings lake effect snow to Northeast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News
Lake effect snow will continue over the next few days with a weak clipper system moving through on Friday.  1-3 inches of snow will be the rule with some isolated spots seeing up to 6 inches locally.

The West Coast will see more rain and mountain snow moving in this weekend.  Some locally heavy rain and flooding could be a problem. Snow will fall across the higher elevations.

Unsettled weather across the Four Corners will push into the south-central and southeastern U.S. through Friday.

