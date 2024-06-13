Young sisters ‘unaccounted for’ after mother found ‘brutally murdered’ in Louisiana

Authorities in Louisiana are searching for two young girls who disappeared after police found their mother "brutally murdered" inside their home in Loranger early Thursday morning.

Callie Brunett, 35, was missing since Tuesday before being found "brutally murdered" inside her bedroom early Thursday morning, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Sheriff Daniel Edwards said her two young daughters, Jalie, 6, and Erin, 3, are "unaccounted for."

The Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the sheriff's office for the girls, who were last seen at their home in Loranger around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said a domestic violence incident spiraled out of control, leading to Brunett's murder and the girls' abduction. Police are searching for an unknown white man in connection to both crimes.

The suspect is believed to be driving a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with a Louisiana license plate reading 859GML, police said. There is no hubcap on the back right tire of the vehicle and there may be damage to the rear of the vehicle.

"THE DRIVER OF THIS VEHICLE IS BELIEVED TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS. EXTREME CAUTION SHOULD BE USED," police warned in a message.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Erin and Jalie Brunett should immediately contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-747-9696.

Erin Brunett is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs about 32 pounds. It is unknown what type of clothing she was wearing when she was abducted.

Police described Jalie Brunett as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs about 58 pounds. It is also unknown what type of clothing she was wearing when she was abducted.

Authorities did not immediately disclose the manner of Brunett's death, but Edwards said there was "blood everywhere."