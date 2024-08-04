Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire

Wyoming wildfire destroys GOP rep's childhood home: 'Devastating’

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., says Haystacks Fire burned 28,000 acres of land

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A raging wildfire has destroyed the childhood home of U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., as officials say the flames have burned over 28,000 acres of land in eastern Wyoming since last week.

The Haystacks Fire, which was initially contained Monday, reignited a day later and scorched the Haystack Range and the area north of Ft. Laramie, Goshen County Emergency Management said Wednesday.

Hageman told Cowboy State Daily on Saturday that the old family home in the Haystacks, in which she lived until she was age 7, was over 100 years old and "very special" to her family.

"That’s where we were all raised," Hageman told the outlet. "It burned."

Haystacks wildfire

County officials said the fire has burned about 28,000 acres in eastern Wyoming since Tuesday. (Wyoming State Forestry Division)

Hageman added: "It’s been pretty devastating." 

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.,

Hageman said the home was over 100 years old. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, File)

Hageman’s brother, Hugh Hageman, told Cowboy State Daily there was nothing left of his family’s homestead, where he and his five siblings grew up in the two-bedroom home.

    Hageman said the wildfire "destroyed" her childhood home, a rustic two-bedroom homestead in which she lived with her five siblings until she was 7 years old. (Goshen County Emergency Management)

    The Haystacks Fire reignited on Tuesday, a day after officials declared the wildfire contained. (Goshen County Emergency Management)

"It burned to the ground. There’s nothing left," he said. "It’s kind of sad. It was a place where we all went back to. It was in pretty bad shape before the fire. No one lived there since the early 1970s."

    On Friday, county officials ordered evacuations for residents of Hartville, Whalen Canyon and Pleasant Valley. (Goshen County Emergency Management)

    Officials have yet to contain the fire as of Sunday morning.  (Goshen County Emergency Management)

Helicopters and heavy tankers were deployed against the fires, which had grown to about 47 square miles by Wednesday morning, Gov. Mark Gordon said. Goshen County Emergency Management estimated on Wednesday that 28,000 acres of land were lost.

On Friday, the fires triggered evacuations in Hartville, with about 65 people, and unincorporated Pleasant Valley as shifting winds changed the direction of the fires.