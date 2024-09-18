Wisconsin field trip children, adults injured in tractor and wagon accident at apple orchard

A field trip at a Wisconsin apple orchard soured after at least 17 people, including children, were injured following a tractor rollover.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Chippewa Fire District's Deputy Chief Corey Jeffers said that two hay wagons that were being pulled by a tractor rolled over at the Bushel and a Peck Apple Orchard in Lafayette, Wisconsin.

Jeffers said that three patients were transported with life-threatening injuries, five with serious injuries, and nine others were transported by ambulance. One patient was airlifted, and others were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.

Authorities did not share the specifics of the injuries.

KANSAS MOM ISSUES WARNING AFTER DISHWASHER CATCHES FIRE AS FAMILY SLEPT

In a statement on social media, Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said that several children along with their parents and chaperons were on the wagon ride through the orchard when the incident occurred.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hakes said that the wagon lost control while going downhill and when they tried to stop it, it abruptly overturned.

"During incidents like these, it is imperative that we focus on the safety of the victims, as well as reunification efforts between the children and their parents," he said. "I personally went to the scene and assisted in calming the children, as well as reuniting them with their parents."