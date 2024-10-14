Washington man shot by girlfriend's estranged husband after chase, fight: police

A Washington state man was shot by his girlfriend's estranged husband after the suspected gunman chased him and crashed into his vehicle following a custody swap.

The victim, 21, and his girlfriend, 31, were near the Kitsap County Fairgrounds in Bremerton at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to hand the woman's eight-year-old son over to her 40-year-old husband, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

The woman dropped her boyfriend off at the fairgrounds before heading over to drop her son off with her husband.

She then returned to the fairgrounds to pick up her boyfriend when her husband, who followed her back to the meeting spot, drove by and shot at the couple.

The pair attempted to drive away as the husband pursued them and continued to shoot at their vehicle. As the couple was driving on Nels Nelson Road, the husband passed them, made a U-turn and rammed his vehicle into the victim's vehicle head-on.

The husband and the boyfriend exited their vehicles and began yelling at each other.

Deputies said the husband then pulled out a .22 caliber handgun and shot the boyfriend in the abdomen. The wife exited her vehicle, and the three of them began fighting in the street.

A witness managed to kick the gun away and guard it until deputies arrived after the firearm was knocked away from the three fighting.

The husband and boyfriend ended up fighting in the ditch. A deputy arrived and found the boyfriend holding the husband down in a headlock in the ditch.

The boyfriend was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment while the husband was transported to St. Michael's Medical Center. The woman and the child were unharmed.

The husband was later booked into the Kitsap County Jail for first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. He is being held without bail.