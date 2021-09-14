VA teacher says encouraging behaviors like 'following directions' is white supremacy

A Virginia high school teacher posted a video criticizing the concept of students behaving themselves and sitting quietly in class as part of white supremacy.

"I stated that PBIS is white supremacy with a hug and a lot of y'all wanted to know more about that," the teacher said in the video that was originally posted to his TikTok account in May. The teacher was referring to Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), which is framework used by Virginia public schools "to support positive academic and behavioral outcomes for all students."

The teacher appears to be Josh Thompson, an English teacher at Blacksburg High School. The Montgomery County School District, however, did not immediately return Fox News’s request for comment on the video and confirm the teacher's identity.

Thompson said in the video, which appears to have been pulled from his TikTok account as of Tuesday morning, that behaviors such as sitting quietly and being told what to do is part of "white culture."

"So if PBIS concerns itself with positive behaviors, we have to ask ourselves, ‘Okay well what are those positive behaviors?’ And it's things like making sure that you're following directions, and making sure that you're sitting quietly, and you are in your seat and all these things that come from white culture."

"The idea of just sitting quiet and being told stuff and taking things in in a passive stance is not a thing that's in many cultures. So if we're positively enforcing these behaviors, we are by extension positively enforcing elements of white culture. Which therefore keeps whiteness at the center, which is the definition of white supremacy."

The video received swift pushback, with many commenters seeing it as evidence for more parents to homeschool their kids, while others called for the teacher to be fired.

Other TikToks remain live on Thompson’s account, and in one, he is seen on camera while a caption reads, "When teachers say they wouldn’t have to write a kid up if they behaved correctly, knowing good damn well that those expectations are rooted in wh!te suprem@cy. "

In yet another video, Thompson said that he reminds educators, "that instances of police brutality and the murders of black and brown people by police officers is directly connected to the work that we do."

"Because if any of those people had been white, chances are they wouldn't have been murdered. Chances are they wouldn't have been brutalized. And if you don't believe me, just take a look at all the instances of white people, especially white men, who oftentimes are brandishing weapons and who were taken into custody alive. But much of this is wrapped up in implicit bias," he said.

